Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 146,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,138,000 after buying an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 62,009 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $487,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BLW stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.