Stifel Financial Corp Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 345,910 shares of company stock worth $46,911,113 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $130.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.38 and a 1 year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

