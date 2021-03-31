Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $170.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.59. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.88 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.