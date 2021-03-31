Stifel Financial Corp Sells 7,914 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.06% of CoreLogic worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

CLGX opened at $79.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.09. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. CoreLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

