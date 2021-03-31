Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,554 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,191% compared to the average daily volume of 108 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Financials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ProShares UltraShort Financials alerts:

NYSEARCA SKF traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,202. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $44.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

ProShares UltraShort Financials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.