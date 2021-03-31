Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 22,822 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,421% compared to the typical daily volume of 350 call options.

Shares of SEAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 210,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,254. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 453,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

