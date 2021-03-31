Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.