STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Acquired by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 62.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,253,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 25.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 341,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after buying an additional 70,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STOR. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of STOR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

