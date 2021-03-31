Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 31.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 36.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.20.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.34. 40,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,031. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

