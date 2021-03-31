Strategic Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for 2.2% of Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.28. The stock had a trading volume of 57,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,800. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day moving average is $89.35.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

