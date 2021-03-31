Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 164 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Progressive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after purchasing an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,946 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.00. 37,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,510. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

