Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 325 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.36. 13,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,123. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $339.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

