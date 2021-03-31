Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 3,477 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,681. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $111.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.55.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

