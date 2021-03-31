Streamr (DATA) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Streamr has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $159.43 million and approximately $25.53 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.40 or 0.00633642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00026569 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 864,825,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

