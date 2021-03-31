Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert Sells 2,503 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,325.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RGR stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,920,000 after acquiring an additional 31,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after buying an additional 42,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.