Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMTOY opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.14. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.83.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

