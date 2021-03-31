SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,933 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

