SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,631 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $26,909,000. Robecosam AG boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 532,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,503 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 499,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,623,000 after purchasing an additional 150,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $7,515,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $698.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.