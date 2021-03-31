SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 133,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,798 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,416.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

