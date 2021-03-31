SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.