SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,828 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $40.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVE. Vertical Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

