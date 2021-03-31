SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes $618,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

LAZ opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $46.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

