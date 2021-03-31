SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 143.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,913 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in DaVita by 96.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist raised their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $104.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

