Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Price Target Raised to GBX 390

Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 285 ($3.72).

Shares of Sumo Group stock opened at GBX 349 ($4.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £595.95 million and a PE ratio of 53.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 294.06. Sumo Group has a one year low of GBX 148.82 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

