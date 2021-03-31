Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $58.60

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$58.60 and traded as high as C$64.21. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$64.09, with a volume of 607,018 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 12.45. The stock has a market cap of C$37.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$63.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.60.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,580.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.