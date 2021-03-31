SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading 30% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 24.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 30% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market capitalization of $188,204.22 and $628.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,161,777 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

