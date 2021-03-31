Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,300 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 792,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 151.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUUIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC cut Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.