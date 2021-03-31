Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Short Interest Update

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the February 28th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,634,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surna stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Surna has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.

