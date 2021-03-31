SVB Leerink Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $156.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $196.00. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $153.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day moving average is $138.57. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

