Swap (XWP) Trading 34.1% Higher Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0434 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $557,137.63 and $2,184.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 34.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00061095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00314517 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.83 or 0.00850366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00087784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00048202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00029303 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,826,997 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.