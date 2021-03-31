Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. 147,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,012,374. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88.

