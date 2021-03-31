Symmetry Partners LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,574 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.39. 564,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,871,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

