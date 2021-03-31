Symmetry Partners LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,725 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $374.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.03 and a twelve month high of $380.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.14 and a 200-day moving average of $336.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

