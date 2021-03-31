Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Short Interest Down 32.9% in March

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 127,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNC opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Synacor has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Synacor by 41.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Synacor in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNC shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on shares of Synacor in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum cut Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq: SYNC) is a cloud-based software and services company serving global video, internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor's mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor's technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships.

