Syntropy Price Up 60.7% Over Last Week (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $292.34 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy token can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00001364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00638894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,561,795 tokens. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syntropy Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.