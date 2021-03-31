T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) President W. Sharps Robert Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $179.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.41. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

