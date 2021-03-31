TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL opened at $53.42 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1,009.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,624 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management HK Limited boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Investment Management HK Limited now owns 1,076,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,840,000 after buying an additional 367,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.