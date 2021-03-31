Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Short Interest Update

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TAPM opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 2.88. Tapinator has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

