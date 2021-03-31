Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

TH traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.51. 861,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,944. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71. The firm has a market cap of $253.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

