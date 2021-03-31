Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of TGT opened at $199.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42. Target has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $201.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

