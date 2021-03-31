Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 581,535 Shares of Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

Vizio Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,576,265 shares in the company, valued at $306,101,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Vizio stock opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. Vizio Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

