TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,249,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TechTarget by 259.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 71,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth $3,542,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,540 shares of company stock worth $2,180,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

