Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.38.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK.B stock opened at C$24.39 on Tuesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.87 and a 1-year high of C$29.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.06.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.