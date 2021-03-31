Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.