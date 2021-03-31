Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Receives €2.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.83 ($3.33).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O2D shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ETR:O2D traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting €2.49 ($2.93). 3,516,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is €2.33 and its 200-day moving average is €2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

