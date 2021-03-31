Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Short Interest Down 42.8% in March

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Telefónica stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 48,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,113. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Telefónica by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 583,796 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 900,037 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter valued at $24,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 115,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

