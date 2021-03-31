Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.38. 2,210,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,305,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

A number of analysts have commented on TME shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 506.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

