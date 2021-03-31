Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,680 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Teradata worth $24,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 9.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 26.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $293,000.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $82,487.37. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,671 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

