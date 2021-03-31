Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,400 shares, an increase of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. Ternium has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $40.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ternium’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ternium by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after buying an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Ternium by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 446,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 4th quarter worth $23,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ternium by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TX. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and markets various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, China, and Guatemala. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, hot rolled coils and sheets, cold rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, welded pipes, hot dipped galvanized and electro-galvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, billets, wire rods and bars, and other products, as well as sells energy.

