Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $30.03 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($30.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($30.03), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,298. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $28.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn purchased 665,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,305,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00.

TERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

